Shirley Zingler
Shirley Zingler, age 81, of Eau Claire, passed away on November 11, 2021.
Shirley graduated from Grundy Center High School (IA) in 1958 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1963. She taught kindergarten in Delavan before marrying LeRoy Zingler in June of 1965. For many years, she and LeRoy owned and operated Herbst Gray Terrace pharmacy in Waukesha. Shirley enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Milwaukee County Zoo and working as a substitute teacher in the Waukesha school system. In 1997, she and LeRoy retired, splitting their time between Rice Lake and Zephyrhills, Fla. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; infant son Kurt; parents, Clarence and Ella; and siblings Leon and Elaine.
She is survived by her children Holly (Jacks) Lee of Pennsylvania and Heather (Noah) Day of Minnesota; granddaughters Sydney and Alanna Lee; sister-in-law Mabel Bockes; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in June 2022 at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials may be given in her name to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Eau Claire at https://www.stmark-wels.org/.