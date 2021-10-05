WAUKESHA
Sidney C. Jones
Sept. 3, 1934 - Oct. 1, 2021
Sidney C. Jones of Waukesha passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the age of 87. He was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on September 3, 1934, the son of Cloyd and Ruth (nee Ball) Jones. On April 5, 1956, in Iowa City, he married Virginia Down.
Sidney graduated summa cum laude from the University of Iowa in the College of Liberal Arts, where he was awarded the Johnson Memorial Prize as valedictorian of the Class of 1956, majoring in political science and intellectual history. He attended graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1957 to 1961, beginning as a Woodrow Wilson fellow, 1956-57, studying English literature and philosophy. After serving as teaching and research assistants in both universities while in attendance, he taught English literature at Carroll University from 1961 to 1998. At Carroll Sidney took on a leadership role on many committees, serving as faculty president from 1976-77.
Sid and his family enjoyed traveling: at first many camping trips, especially throughout the West; later, many trips through Europe and Northern Africa. In retirement he was one of the founding members of the Bibliophiles, a book group for Carroll’s emeriti professors and spouses and of the Poetry Group for lovers of poetry.
Throughout his life, Sid had a passion for teaching, a passion for fine literature and the liberal arts, a passion for life. His final words were to quote parts of Hamlet’s famous lines on acceptance and peace: “If it be now, ‘tis not to come; if it be not to come, it will be now; if it be not now, yet it will come. The readiness is all.”
Sid will be greatly missed by his wife Virginia Jones and their children Steven (Marie) Jones and Kevin Marie Jones (J. Renee Lyles-Creech). He is further survived by his brother-in-law James (Jan) Down and sister-in-law Marjorie Pangas, and his furry four-legged friend Clarence the cat.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Marie Jones and Ursula Peron and his brothers-in-law Max Peron and Antonio Pangas.
Visitation and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha.
Memorials in Sidney’s name may be directed to www.waukeshafoodpantry.org, 1301 Sentry Dr, Waukesha, WI 53186; or to the Hunger Task Force, www.hungertaskforce.org.
