WAUKESHA
Silvio ‘Sal’ Sabella
March 15, 1937 — Sept. 28, 2021
Silvio “Sal” Sabella passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the age of 84 years. He was born on March 15, 1937, in Acqaviva Collecroce, Italy. On August 20, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Flores. For over 20 years, Sal owned Sabella's Pub and Grill in Brookfield with his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathryn “Katie” Sabella,and loving father of Eda Fantl-Portz (Christopher Portz) and Rita Sabella (Kevin Firkus). He is further survived by three grandchildren Alec, Kathryn and Jacob; one great-granddaughter, Kenna; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Kenny Fantl.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 10, from 9 a.m. until time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Committal service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, S22-W22890 Broadway, Waukesha. Please meet at the cemetery office to go to the chapel.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family.