Sister Mary Oletta Wogsland
March 8, 1931 - June 24, 2021
Discalced Carmelite Nun, Sister Mary Oletta Wogsland, age 90, Carmel of the Mother of God, Pewaukee, entered eternal life Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 8, 1931, the daughter of Oscar and Catherine Wogsland and as an infant moved to Hazelhurst. In 1945 at the age of 14, Sister Mary entered the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc. She then entered the Carmelite Monastery on April 16, 1993.
She is survived by her sister Betty Siettmann, many nieces and nephews, her Carmelite Sisters and Carmelite Friars. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John, Arnold, and Gale Wogsland.
A private visitation and funeral Mass will be held at the chapel of the Carmel of the Mother of God Monastery in Pewaukee. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.