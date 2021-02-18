Spencer Earl Hicks
Nov. 7, 1962 - Feb. 10, 2021
Spencer E. Hicks, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home with his family by his side. Spencer was born to Joan and John Hicks and grew up in Madison. He graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1981 and received his electrical computer engineering degree from UW-Madison in 1986. He was a member of the Kappa Eta Kappa fraternity.
Spencer met the love of his life, Jean, in the fall of 1981 and they were married on June 1, 1985. They moved to Rochester, N.Y., where Spencer worked for Eastman Kodak. In the spring of 1992, they settled in Oconomowoc, where they raised their four children.
Spencer joined the Boy Scouts as a child and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed traveling to Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico with his father and was proud to share the passion for Scouting with his sons, Justin and Shane. He was a Scout leader, including being the Cubmaster of Pack 25 for a decade and Scoutmaster of Troop 99, also for 10 years. He experienced great joy watching his own sons attain the rank of Eagle Scout and returning to Philmont Scout Camp with them. He also served as an Eagle coach. He led many meetings, campouts and hikes, and made five trips to Philmont. He received many awards through scouting including Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow, District Award of Merit, Wood Badge, Bronze Pelican, Silver Beaver and countless Mentor pins. He was a mentor and leader for many young men and shared his love for long hikes with his Scouts.
Spencer worked in Hartland for the past 30 years with a medical technology company now known as IBM Watson Health. His most recent title was Team Lead, Cardiology Pre-Sales Consultant. He had a rewarding career, and he enjoyed his job and his coworkers immensely. He was valued by his colleagues for his knowledge but most importantly for being such a kind and genuine person.
Spencer was the proud father of Justin (Andrea), Erica (Phillip), Shane and Jenna. Known as beloved “Poppy” to his grandchildren Will, Mia, Eamon, and Conor. Spencer was always willing to lend a helping hand and loved to share his time, talent, and endless knowledge. He had incredible patience for teaching and not just completing the given tasks, which was evident to all he mentored. He enjoyed hiking in his free time including recently finishing the Mammoth Challenge on the Ice Age Trail.
Spencer is survived by his wife, Jean; his children; grandchildren; his parents, John and Joan; and his siblings Steven (Susan), Sue (Bill), Shelley, Scott (June).
He was preceded in death by his brother Stuart.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 20, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah. For the visitation and Mass, social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be required. For video stream of the Mass, please like the Pagenkopf Funeral Home page on Facebook, and join the Spencer Hicks Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America, or the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.
