WAUKESHA
Stefana ‘Stef’ G. Alvarez
Feb. 1, 1942 - Oct. 27, 2021
Stefana “Stef” G. Alvarez of Waukesha passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 79. She was born in Pewaukee on February 1, 1942, the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (nee Green) Cotton. Stefana lived life simply and was comfortable at home, but occasionally enjoyed a trip to the casino. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Thomas (Lisa Albritton) Alvarez, Ronald (Jennifer Neary) Alvarez, Robert Alvarez, Rosie (Jimmy) Medina and Anna (Jason) Cleveland; her grandchildren, Julia and Julio Alvarez IV, Ryan (Whitney) Paetow, Andrew Albritton, Courtney (Jesse) Nelson, Lindsay Alvarez, Thomas (Julie) Alvarez, Michael Alvarez, Jolean, Jimmy, and Jenna Medina and Justine Cleveland; and great-grandchildren, Anna Vae, Jesse and Olivia Paetow, Amelianna Alvarez, Luka Alvarez and Mya Rose Cleveland. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Judy Medina, Donna Moede, Karen (Butch) Jones, Mike Cotton and Joe (Vicki) Cotton, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Julio “Chubby” Alvarez.
Honoring Stefana’s wishes, services will be private for the immediate family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.