WAUKESHA
Stefanie Fox
Feb. 11, 1977 - Nov. 16, 2021
Stefanie Fox passed away after a lengthy illness on November 16, 2021, at the age of 44.
She was the soulmate and best friend of Mike Fowler; loving mom of Grace; daughter of Melody Pauer; granddaughter of Geraldine Kabitzke; sister of Kevin and Donald Ziolkowski; and aunt of Connor Ziolkowski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services are Monday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 5325 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee. Memorial gathering from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Peace of Mind Funeral Home, 414-453-1562, is serving the family.