WAUKESHA
Stella Ann (nee Villarreal) Camacho
July 25, 1939 - March 28, 2021
Stella Ann (nee Villarreal) Camacho of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born in Green Bay and became a lifelong avid Packers fan on July 25, 1939, the daughter of Pedro and Maria R. (nee Vasquez) Villareal.
She was a 1957 graduate of Waukesha High School. She worked for Walgreens as a pharmacy tech until her retirement in 1999. She then worked for Exact Wire for 15 years until her second retirement in 2015. She attended St. Joseph and St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Michelle (Steve) Vaughan of Waukesha, Patricia (Gary) Allen of San Antonio, Texas, Paul T. (Sherri) Camacho of Waukesh, and Andrew Camacho of Milwaukee; grandchildren Tyler (Nikki) Vaughan, Brian (Kayla) Allen and Marisa Allen; great-grandchildren Tenley and Callie Vaughan, William and Cameron Allen; and her siblings Joseph (Lori) Villarreal of Michigan, Daniel (Karen) Villarreal of Waukesha and Arlene (Mark) Spencer of Waukesha. She will also be missed by her friends at the Berkshire on Sunset, she always enjoyed playing cards and socializing. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Richard Villarreal and her sister Mary Christine “Tina” Morton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 7, from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. Burial and graveside services will be held privately for the family at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Catholic Community of Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.