BIG BEND
Stephanie A. Goldammer
May 28, 1969 - June 13, 2021
Stephanie A. Goldammer, age 52, of Big Bend, passed away on June 13, 2021.
Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Goldammer, of 13 years; her children Nicholas Godejohn and Quinn Goldammer; her parents, Paul (Bonnie) Curry and the late Dottie Foley; her mother-in-law, Janis Goldammer; her siblings Mike (Belinda) Curry, Mark (Sue) Curry, Christine Curry and Paul Curry; along with many more family and friends.
Services will be held at the Big Bend Lions Club, W231-S9205 Riverside St., Big Bend, on Friday, June 25, at 1 p.m.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.