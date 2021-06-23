BIG BEND

Stephanie A. Goldammer

May 28, 1969 - June 13, 2021

Stephanie A. Goldammer

Stephanie A. Goldammer, age 52, of Big Bend, passed away on June 13, 2021.

Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Goldammer, of 13 years; her children Nicholas Godejohn and Quinn Goldammer; her parents, Paul (Bonnie) Curry and the late Dottie Foley; her mother-in-law, Janis Goldammer; her siblings Mike (Belinda) Curry, Mark (Sue) Curry, Christine Curry and Paul Curry; along with many more family and friends.

Services will be held at the Big Bend Lions Club, W231-S9205 Riverside St., Big Bend, on Friday, June 25, at 1 p.m.

Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.

