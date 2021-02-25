OCONOMOWOC
Steve A. Wagner
July 17, 1955 - Feb. 5, 2021
Steve Andrew Wagner made his final journey home on Friday, February 5, 2021.
Steve was born in Milwaukee on July 17, 1955, to Louis and Edith (nee Whear) Wagner. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1973 and married his high school sweetheart, Lucinda (Cindy) Moldenhauer on June 4, 1977, whom he met in the high school band. They had two children Ñ Allison (Shane) Jones and Alex Wagner. Steve had a very busy life in his younger years. He spent much time volunteering and taking classes to further his career. He was a lieutenant firefighter and motor pump operator with Okauchee Fire Department, and SCUBA instructor for Lake Area Divers. He was an EMT and EMS trainer for Oconomowoc Fire Department and EMT and fire captain with Ashippun Fire Department. He went back to school in 1982 and graduated from Concordia College, Mequon, in 1986 with a BS degree in nursing. December, 1999, Steve graduated from the WCTC Police Academy, landing his dream job as a police officer for Lannon and Village of Oconomowoc Lake. He also volunteered with the American Heart Association at the state level.
He loved bowling and racquetball. He ran the sound and lights for Skyrock, and later started Whole Lotta Muzic DJ and Light Show from 1991-2003. With his experience, he manned the radio booth at WTKM radio from 1 a.m.-5 a.m., playing old country. In recent years he volunteered at Marsh Haven Nature Center as a board member, making many new friends and working with all the critters, especially Poe the crow. Steve had a special place in his heart for cats. When the kids came along, he truly enjoyed being a father. He coached both their little league teams, enjoyed their music lessons and concerts, was a Cub Scout leader, and was also a Clown/Drama project leader for County Line 4-H. He enjoyed working with them on their projects, and still worked with them on projects at their homes. He and Alex enjoyed working on the 1965 C-10 pickup and going to car shows. Camping trips and family vacations were always a highlight. He was the designated driver for the family state brewery tour road trips. One of the favorite family trips was Disney World’s 25th anniversary, and there were plans for a family trip for the 50th anniversary. In retirement, Steve and Cindy traveled to many areas staying a step ahead of COVID the last year with trips to Hawaii, Door County, LaCrosse, and a second honeymoon back to South Dakota and Wyoming. They just returned from Mexico and were scheduled to leave for Punta Cana on February 6. Steve enjoyed the warmer weather with his health issues.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Allison (Shane) Jones and Alex Wagner; his brothers, Karl (Ernestine) and Paul (Michelle) Wagner; his sister Sue Wagner; his mother-in-law, Mildred Moldenhauer; sister-in-law, Judy (Mark) Zastrow; brother-in-law, Gene (Gelinda) Moldenhauer, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, grand-kitty, Otis, and grand-dog, Koba. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Karen and Steve Fuerstenau, his father-in-law, Harris Moldenhauer; his grandparents and grandparents-in-law; his paternal and maternal aunts and uncles and his four cats - Shadow, Sneakers, Peanut and Rascal.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Anderson officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Watertown Humane Society, Marsh Haven Nature Center Window Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.