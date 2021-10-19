Steven M. Stolpa
June 7, 1954 - Sept. 19, 2021
Steven M. Stolpa passed away following a sudden illness on September 19, 2021, in the loving arms of his daughters, Shanna and Sarresa, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Steven was born June 7, 1954, the son of Norman and Joan Stolpa (nee Wettengel) in South Milwaukee. Steven (aka Stevie) spent his childhood years in South Milwaukee, and could often be seen riding his bicycle for miles and miles, to visit the cousins. He was a collector of model cars and race track sets and old newspaper clippings. He was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour books. In his teens, his family moved to Waukesha. His family were active members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha, where he was later confirmed. Steven graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1972. After graduation, Steven enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a machinist mate/firemen service, aboard the USS Marias and USS Mullinnix. Steven honorably served until 1976, and he then came home to Waukesha. It was at this time that Steven met his future wife and bride-to-be, Sharron. Steven married Sharron on June 4, 1977, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Steven made his career in shipping and receiving, after the military. With the new Kmart in town, that’s where he set his flag, and retired from there in 2012, when Kmart closed in Waukesha. During this time, he formed lifelong friendships, as many of the original Kmart Krew stayed on, through the years.
Steven was an avid and loyal fan of the Brewers and the Packers and NASCAR. He would clip out schedules, scores and stats from the newspapers, and kept the clippings in old cheese boxes from the ‘80s, with an occasional comic slid in, just for fun. During his work years, Steven ran the football pools every year at work, and he was known for his extensive Green Bay Packers Tie collection. Away from work, Steven was a kid at heart. All the nieces and nephews would flock to him, at any family gathering. After a couple of monkey piles, a fort would start to be constructed, from old sheets and twine. Model airplanes would be flying all over, as “Uncle Steve” fixed the bent wings. At Christmas, boxes would be torn open, and “Uncle Steve” would have all toys assembled and played with, before they even got home. As a Dad, Steve was an even bigger kid at heart. Setting up whole He-Man neighborhoods and having wars with Skeletor, were often seen on a Saturday morning, in the Stolpa house. Steve handmade 100’s of wooden blocks from 2x4s; enough for his kids to build a tower around him. He wired two Care Bear phones, one upstairs and one downstairs, so the kids could play. In the summertime he would race home from work, grab the wife and kids, and hurry up out to Ottawa, for swimming and races to the swings (he was always faster than all the kids). Winter snow days in the Stolpa house were extra special, with a trip up to the empty Kmart parking lot, to do donuts, before the plows got there.
After retirement, Steven enjoyed being an Opa to the grandkids and always having treats ready for them, card games with the youngsters was a frequent sight, watching the birds in the front window, going to family get-togethers, watching TV shows with the wife, and taking long naps in the recliner with his beloved little doggy Baxter.
Steven is accompanied, in his journey home to the Lord, with his wife, Sharron L. Stolpa. Both were long time residents of Waukesha.
Steven is affectionately survived by his brothers, Kris Stolpa of Minnesota and Graham Stolpa of Waukesha; his sisters, Michelle (Thomas) Stolpa-Stollenwerk of Mayville and Tracy Stolpa of Horicon; sister-in-law Misty Thoma of Waukesha; sister-in-law Karee (Shaune Braatz) Memmel of Waukesha; sister-in-law Kim Pryse of Racine; sister-in-law Linda DePriest of Waukesha; his OM sister-in-law Louise Johnson; his brother-in-law David (Christine) Long; and in-laws Karen Young of Waukesha and Fred (Dorothy) Hrenak of Pewaukee.
He is lovingly survived by his children, Sarresa (Michael) Hrenak of Waukesha, Shanna (Jason) Stolpa-Hanusa of Waukesha Shannon (Kira) Garner of the State of Washington and Jenny (Tim) Parker of Pewaukee.
He adored being an Opa to his grandchildren, Emily Hrenak, Ady Hanusa, Maddy Hanusa, Makayla Parker, Hannah Garner, Mary Ann Garner and Tristan Garner.
He was a treasured Uncle Steve to Tyler Thoma, Paul Lalonde, Crystal Lalonde, Michael DePriest, Terri Stolpa, Larynn Long, Karleen Garcia, Corrine Long, Trevor Triggs, Cory Triggs, Cyndi Bantz, William Wallace (aka Rusty), Julia Lewis, Mike Johnson, Allen Johnson and Davia Johnson.
He was a cherished cousin to Jeffery, LeRoy, MaryBeth, Waldo, Melody, Melvin, Joey, Robby, Skip, Chuck Jr., Roy, Sharon, Luanne, Amy, Nancy, Jay, Jill, Ann, Ross, Susan, Gale, Peggy, Tony, Nick, Sparky, Russell, Scotty, Mary, Bobby, Deb, Cheryl and Rod.
Porch visits will be missed by his “Best Neighbors in the Whole World,” Jennifer, Ryan, and little Ryah.
He will forever be remembered as #65 to the Kmart Krew Ñ Jim, Jeff, Michelle, Barb, Candy, Lee, Laurie, Gina, Dick, Tyler, Tom, Chris, Cindy, LaTonya, Debbie, Jackie, Cherie, and Eddie (aka The Kid).
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Stolpa of Almond and Joan Stolpa of Horicon; his grandparents William Barney and Amanda Stolpa (nee Uttke) and Robert and Hattie Wettengel (nee Walsdorf); his sister Candy LaLonde (nee Stolpa) of Waukesha; his father-in-law, Jack T. Phillips of Waukesha; his mother-in-law, Arlene Phillips (nee Utesch) of Pewaukee; brother-in-law William Long Jr. of Waukesha; brother-in-law Scott Memmel of Waukesha; sister-in-law Cindy Stolpa (nee Lucier) of Green Bay; his niece Jennifer Bach (nee Stolpa) of Stevens Point; his nephew Sean Bryan Phillips-Thoma of Waukesha; his nephew John Lewis of Kenosha; his granddaughter Kaitlyn M. Hrenak of Waukesha; Joan Nichols of Sussex (aka Bloody ‘Ol English Grandma Joan); his dog, “Boy”; and his kitties, Callie, Coco and Cookie.
His kids will forever remember driving down the highway, in that old Pontiac; all the windows down and hair flying everywhere, no seat belts, singing and dancing to Oldies music on the radio, on the way to the lake. Making chicken noises and chicken hands, as they passed the “Big Chicken” on Highway 59. His kids would beg to go down Strawberry Road; he would say no at first, but eventually give in, and down Strawberry Road they would go. He would hit the hills just right, it was a skill only he had; and as the kids caught air off their seats, the squeals of delight filled the car. Best. Daddio. Ever.
The family would like to thank his longtime doc, Dr. Beth Davies, and the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, for all their efforts and care.
Funeral services are being provided by St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Services will be held on November 7, 2021. Open visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with prayer service at the end. Procession to Jericho Cemetery to follow directly after visitation.
Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
“Waaaaaaa Waaaaaaa Wa Wa Waaa Wa Waaaaaaaaa--Little GTO--”
- Ronny and The Daytonas, Little GTO