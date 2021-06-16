WAUKESHA
Steven P. Shulfer
Aug. 27, 1961 - June 12, 2021
Steven P. Shulfer of Waukesha died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Elmbrook Hospital at the age of 59. He was born in Waukesha on August 27, 1961, the son of Edwin and Evelyn (nee Klish) Shulfer. Steven loved watching professional wrestling and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.
He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Connie Powers, Linda Mace, Christine Shulfer, Joseph Shulfer, Verona Shulfer, Mary Schulfer, Bertha Shulfer and Margaret “Margie” (John) Reyes. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers David Shulfer and Bernard Shulfer and nephews, Eric Mace and Salvador Sanchez.
The family wishes to extend incredible thanks to the staff of the former Bethesda Community Services and to Community Care for all they did for Steven.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
