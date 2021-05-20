PEWAUKEE
Stuart ‘Stu’ T. Knoll
Jan. 28, 1963 - May 17, 2021
Stuart ‘Stu’ T. Knoll of Pewaukee passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the age of 58 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Beatrice.
He was the loving brother of Steve (Joni) Knoll and Kim (Sandy) Knoll, Shelley (Scott) Komar and nephew Kameron, and Tom Pitsch. Stu is also loved and will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks and gratitude to Douang and Khalid “Big Daddy” for warmly welcoming Stu into their loving home.
Stu was a dedicated employee of Denny’s in Pewaukee for over 20 years. He enjoyed going to his ACAP program, watching wrestling, bowling, gambling, bingo, going on vacations and having margaritas! Stu had a great sense of humor and was always happy.
There will be a time of gathering on Monday, May 24, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
