WAUKESHA
Sue Ann Petry (nee Eggleson)
Feb. 17, 1929 - July 24, 2021
Sue Ann Petry (nee Eggleson) passed peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on July 24, 2021.
Sue was born in Waukesha on February 17, 1929. A lifetime resident of Waukesha, she attended Hadfield School, Lincoln Junior High School and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946. She graduated from Marquette University College of Nursing in 1951 receiving both B.S. and R.N. degrees. Sue was a surgical nurse at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 13 years during which time she married Edward John Petry. Upon her retirement, she kept busy bringing up four lovely daughters - Ann, Jane, Karen and Paula.
In younger years Sue was an active member of Job’s Daughters, Bethel #10 and a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 55. Sue was a faithful member of Chapter DL of the PEO Sisterhood for 66 years. One of her favorite events was participating in the annual soup kitchen. She donated her time to the Waukesha Service Club for 24 years, after which she continued to serve as a member of their Senior League. First United Methodist Church of Waukesha was her home church where she was a member and took an active role.
Sue had a love of theater, perhaps because her brother (Mac) was active in the New York City Theater and television world. Playing bridge was always a favorite thing for Sue to do. It kept her in contact with her high school and college friends as well as many others and maintained her wit and skills. But perhaps the best card games of all were those played with her five wonderful grandchildren - Shane, Ben, Becca, Evan and Abby.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Petry; parents, Jimmy (Henry Alfred aka Jimmy Dimples) and Ethel Ann McAllen Eggleson; brother James McAllen (Mac) Eggleson; as well as many extended family and friends.
She is survived by her four daughters, Ann Petry (Issaquah, WA), Jane (Jay) Litzenberg (Franklin, WI), Karen Ludwig (Fort Myers, FL) and Paula (Chris) Artlip (Muskego, WI), as well as five grandchildren, Shane Abbitt, Benjamin Litzenberg, Rebecca Litzenberg, Evan Artlip and Abby Artlip. In addition, Sue leaves many friends and relatives who will miss her and her friendly ways.
A memorial service for Sue will be held at First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Monday, August 2, at 11 a.m. Time for fellowship and celebrating Sue’s life will follow in the Asbury Room. Private burial at Prairie Home Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ProHealth Hospice or First United Methodist Church of Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.