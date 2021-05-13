TOMAHAWK
Sue M. Schmitt
Feb. 6, 1965 - May 10, 2021
Sue M. Schmitt, 56, of Tannery Road, Tomahawk, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from a rare heart condition.
Sue was born February 6, 1965, in Milwaukee, to John and Kathleen (Wunder) Milner. She was married to the love of her life, Joseph Schmitt, on May 24, 1986, in Mapleton. Joe and Sue moved to the Tomahawk area in 2008. She was employed with UPS in Rhinelander. She had also worked in manufacturing of medical supplies before moving to Tomahawk. She also worked as a cook at Silverado and 4 Corners Tavern. Sue enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs, Petey and Berkley.
Surviving Sue Schmitt are her husband, Joe, and two brothers, Jeff (Kim) Milner of Oconomowoc and Richard “Chip” (Connie) Milner of West Bend. She is further survived by nieces and nephews and Bob Buske (Boobie), who she considered her son.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dean Milner.
A memorial service for Sue Schmitt will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. from Krueger Family Funeral Home, 101 N. Second St., Tomahawk, WI 54487. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. You may view the obituary and share online condolences at kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.
Memorials can be given to the Lincoln County Humane Society in memory of Sue.
Krueger Family Funeral Home, 715-453-3808, is serving the family.