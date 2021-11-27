Susan A. Apker
Susan A. Apker entered into eternal life on November 17, 2021, at the age of 88.
She was the beloved wife of Norman X. Matranga for 22 years; loving mother of Julie Apker (Rod Phares); dear grandmother of Emma Werth, Eliza Phares, Margaret Phares, Meghan Schmitz (nee Matranga) (Jeremy Schmitz), Andrew Eppich and Thomas Eppich; and great-grandmother of Emilee Matranga. She will be dearly missed by other family and friends, including John Werth (son-in-law), Daniel Noyes (nephew) (Sandra), Kathy Matranga, Nancy Grandy, Karen Adam and Lisa Eppich.
Susan was reunited in heaven with Mark David Apker (son), Matthew Joseph Apker (son), Jane Mary Werth (nee Apker) (daughter), Terence Noyes (brother), and Jane Noyes (sister). A special thank you to her caregiver, Frank Peck.
Gathering at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005, on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Spring City Garden Club or the Big Yellow House.
Susan had a love of roses and was a longstanding member of the Spring City Garden Club. She also was a member of the Waukesha Public Library book club. Susan was responsible for creating a legacy forest grove of trees at Minooka Park in memory of the extended Noyes and Werth family. Susan loved camping, the Girl Scouts, the Southwestern U.S., Ireland, and nature in general.
