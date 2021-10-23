Susan Gies
Susan Gies entered eternal life on October 18, 2021, age 65 years. She was the beloved wife and best friend for 45-plus years to Paul Gies. She was preceded in eternal life by JF & Dot Sullivan (grandparents), Phillip Sullivan Sr. (father), Paul and Rosemary Gies Sr. (inlaws), and Collin Mulcahy, ER nurse.
Susan was born in Madison and grew up in Elmhurst, IL. She graduated from Marquette University School of Nursing in 1978 and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Elmbrook Hospital and GI Associates during her 36-year career. She volunteered at Penfield Children Center, Lutheran Home and did what she could at Renaissance.
Sue was a caring nurse, someone who devoted her entire life to caring for others and their families. She greeted her day joyously and with her unique smile that “warmed the room.” Her personality was one of positivity, quick wit, humor, and 'appropriately' sarcastic.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 12801 W.
Fairmont Ave., Butler, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Donations in Susan’s name would be appreciated to St. Agnes School Tuition Angels (Butler), Relevant Radio (Green Bay) or Penfield Children Center (Milwaukee).
Thank you to Dr. Dwyer, Dr. Pearson, Kim and Dr. Malcom for diagnosing, treating and maintaining Sue’s health — added 10-plus years to our time together, the Butler community (neighbors, Police and Fire Departments and the St. Agnes community for helping and to The Renaissance Senior Living staff and residents for positive family care environment.
