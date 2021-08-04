Susan J. ‘Susie’ Hangartner
Susan J. “Susie” Hangartner (nee Petrie) passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at age 78.
Preceded in death by her infant son, Daniel.
Loving wife and best friend of William “Bill” Hangartner for 59 years. Beloved mother of William “B.J.” (Tara) Hangartner and Lynn (Michael) Hintz. Proud grandma of Nicole (Martin) Lukomski, Jamie (James) Marquardt, Abby Hangartner, Jacob Hintz, Karli (Tim) Jacques and Zachary Hintz. Cherished G.G. of Landon, Deacon, Lincoln and Everly. Dear sister of Lynn (the late John) Karlovich. Susie will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Sunday, August 8, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
