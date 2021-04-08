OCONOMOWOC
Susan M. Bednar-Bergland
Jan. 19, 1949 - Sept. 4, 2020
Susan M. Bednar-Bergland, 71, of Oconomowoc, made her transition on Friday, September 4, 2020, after a very brief affliction with COVID-19.
Susan, the second offspring of parents John, Jr. and Margaret Josephine Bednar (both deceased) was born January 19, 1949, at the Wyandotte General Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich. Susan attended the Christ Good Shepard Catholic School of Lincoln Park, Mich., from elementary through grade eight, and completed her high school education at Holy Redeemer of Detroit, Mich., in 1967. After earning her high school diploma, Susan began her collegiate undertakings at Northern Michigan University of Marquette, Mich.
During her early years as an adult, Susan was very free spirited and established temporary residences in Albuquerque, N.M., Columbus, Ohio, and Bismarck, N.D., before she ultimately relocated to the state of Wisconsin in the late 1980s. Once relocating to Wisconsin, Susan utilized her accounting skills to gain employment as a bookkeeper at Zerand Company, where she established long-term tenure.
After several years in Wisconsin, Susan began her relationship with Paul Bergland in the early 1990s, which lead to their exchanging marital vows on September 30, 1995. Susan and Paul enjoyed marital bliss throughout their 25 years as residents of Wisconsin. Susan was known for her quick wit, jovial personality and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Additionally, she was an advocate for and supporter of several social and charitable organizations.
Susan is survived by her sister, Judith A. Bednar (George H. Cohen Jr., life partner) of Lincoln Park, Mich.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.