Susan M. McCord
June 3, 1942 - Dec. 2, 2021
Susan M. McCord formerly of Ixonia, passed away on December 2, 2021.
She was born June 3, 1942, to William and Agnes McCord in Waukesha.
Susan loved volunteering at Shorehaven’s Forgotten Treasures, spending time with her grandchildren and crocheting blankets for the VA in Milwaukee.
Susan is survived by her family, relatives and many friends.
A celebration of life will held January 15, 2022, at the Dousman Community Center, starting at 4 p.m.
All memorials will be sent to White Stone Community Church in Oconomowoc.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 assisted the family with the arrangements.