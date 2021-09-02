OCONOMOWOC
Suzanne C. Beaver
Sept. 4, 1935 - Aug. 28, 2021
Suzanne C. Beaver, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice, with her family by her side. She was born September 4, 1935 to Gordon and Lois Campbell.
She grew up in Wauwatosa, graduating from Wauwatosa High School. She met her husband, Ron Beaver, and married in April of 1956. She and her husband moved to Oconomowoc, where they lived happily and raised their three children.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Beth (Jerry) Nelligan; son, Christopher (Julie) Beaver; daughter, Amy (Michael) Rietbrock; grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Chloe, Cassie and Melody; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; and her grandson, Joshua Multhauf.
A Celebration of Suzanne's Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Suzanne's name to AngelsGrace Hospice would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.