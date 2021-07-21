WAUKESHA
Suzanne E. Ernsting
July 24, 1943 - July 18, 2021
Suzanne E. Ernsting of Waukesha passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, at the age of 77. Sue was born in Waukesha on July 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Raymond and Katherine “Katie” Grundman. She was married to Gilbert Ernsting for 34 years when he preceded her in death on January 20, 2004.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Debra Ernsting, and her son, Gregory Ernsting, and is further survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her sister Janice Eppers.
She will be deeply missed.
Private family services will be held.
