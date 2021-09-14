Indian Land, S.C.
Sylvester A. Louis Jr., “Bud”
Feb. 21, 1944 - Sept. 8, 2021
Sylvester A. Louis Jr. “Bud,” of Indian Land, S.C., formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 77. After several months of declining health, Bud died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Nancy, by his side.
Bud was born in Belleville, IL, on February 21, 1944, to father Sylvester “Bud” Louis Sr. and mother Laverne Louis. He helped out at his father’s Phillip 66 filling station until he graduated from Bradley University. He married Nancy Lou Orander (his hometown sweetheart) in Belleville, IL, on April 9, 1966. Bud began his career with the Ford Motor Company, retiring after 35 years of service.
Bud loved talking cars! He enjoyed summer weekends showing off his 1950 Ford Deluxe Business Coupe at local old car shows. He also loved collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. Bud and Nancy were able to enjoy traveling, hitting all 50 states.
Bud will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy Lou Louis; his daughter, Sheri (Todd) Bradshaw; his son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Louis; his granddaughters, Megan Bradshaw, Stephanie Bradshaw (fiance Alex Ortland), Rachel Bradshaw, Ashley Louis; grandson, Parker Louis; and his sister Diane Brown. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Laverne Louis; his sister and brother-in-law, Lolly and Kai Andersen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.