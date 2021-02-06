WAUKESHA
Sylvia M. Reesor
Sylvia M. Reesor, 82, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, from lung cancer. She was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Waukesha in 1975.
She leaves behind Jack, her loving husband of 59 years, and children Lori (John Miller), Steve (Ingrid Walter), Patti (Frank Bouchard), Barb (Phil Koehler), David (Cynthia Luquin) and Mary.
She will also be missed by her devoted grandchildren, Ryan, Kayla and Jacob Kogod, Sarah and Jack Miller, Autumn and Edyn Elder, Tyler Bouchard, Alexis Reesor and great-grandson Levi Kogod.
Sylvia also leaves behind two sisters, GeGe Doyle and Phyllis Hajduk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Victoria Wesolowski, and brothers Jerome, Edward and Dennis.
Sylvia was a devout Catholic who did volunteer work for St. William on a weekly basis for 40 years.
She retired from Dexm Corp and in retirement, enjoyed playing cards and bingo, was an avid game show enthusiast and bowler. She bowled in tournaments across the country. She also was an avid reader of James Patterson novels.
Sylvia was a kind, loving person who will be deeply missed by her family, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. William Church.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.