OCONOMOWOC
Tamara ‘Tammy’ Lynn Matye
Feb. 21, 1962 - Jan. 4, 2021
Tamara “Tammy” Lynn Matye, 58, of Oconomowoc, born February 21, 1962, left this earth to be with her heavenly father on January 4, 2021, after a sudden illness. Having lived a passionate life, she will be deeply missed for her sense of humor and genuine concern for others.
Tammy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and made people around her laugh. She created a home open to her neighbors and their children who she spoiled like her very own; she had the best snack closet and always took time to talk to the kids until she got a hug or a smile.
As a longtime member of St. Jerome's Parish, Tammy took on the role of being a strong prayer warrior and always cared for those around her facing challenges.
Tammy is survived by her adoring sons, Brian Michael Matye of Oconomowoc, Jacob Curtis Matye of Pewaukee; their father and her cherished friend, Curt Radl of Sussex; mother, Carol Williams of Mauston; siblings Scott (Jen) Matye of Florida, Daniel Matye of Mauston, Laura (Patrick) Derpinghaus of Sussex, Susan (Jeff) Jacobs of Sauk City; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Peter Matye Jr.; mother, Ruth Ann Martin; grandparents, Bernice and Herman Millard and Jack and Myrtle Skelton; sister, Robin Saldana; and cousin Michael Crosetto.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jerome Parish in Oconomowoc on January 27, 2021. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses.