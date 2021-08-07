Ted Paul Atwell
Sept. 17, 1938 — July 28, 2021
Ted Paul Atwell was called to his heavenly home on July 28, 2021, at the age of 82 years. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Francis and Harriet (nee Stollberg) Atwell.
He is survived by his brother Ned; daughters Lori and Sue (John); grandchildren Benjamin (Laura), David, and Elizabeth; nieces and nephews Judy, Jill (Jim), Jodie (Deiger), Dawn (Marty), Shawn, and Mark. His loving, kind, gentle and caring spirit will be missed by his family and his dear friends Jack, Jim, Donna, Missy, George and Helen.
His dear wife Karen preceded him in death last July.
Ted was baptized and confirmed at First Baptist Church in Waukesha and attended Calhoun grade school in New Berlin and then Waukesha High School. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the military and was trained as a jet engine mechanic for the Air Force Reserve and performed his duties at Mitchell Field in Milwaukee in the 440th Airlift Wing. Upon completion of his service, he trained for a job in the telephone installation industry with Wisconsin Bell, AT& T and Lucent Technologies. He was one of the “fortunate” to be in the crowd with his friends at the 1967 Ice Bowl game in Green Bay! In his younger years, Ted spent some of his free time bowling, playing many rounds of golf, and attending to the yard. Ted’s love of tools and gadgets was a relaxing pastime in his retirement, and his backyard shed and birdfeeders were his pride and joy!
Ted married the love of his life, Karen (nee Nagel), in October 1961 and they drove to California for their honeymoon. Ted and Karen relished 58 happy years together. They enjoyed traveling with their daughter Lori on Caribbean cruises; trips to Savannah, Georgia and lighthouses in Maine; and for their 50th wedding anniversary, a trip to Hawaii! An Alaskan cruise was part of their travels. They visited many lighthouses in New England and Michigan. With Sue’s family they drove to South Dakota, flew to Las Vegas, and made several trips to Disney World. Ted’s grandchildren are thankful and blessed to have grown up with such wonderful grandparents who made sure to attend every school play, recital, sporting event, concert, church services when they played during worship, and other school activities!
A private family memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ted’s name to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at 3399 Division St., Jackson, WI 53037.
Krause Funeral Home, (414) 464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.