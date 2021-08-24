WAUKESHA
Teodoro ‘Teo’ Ortega Aguilera
Jan. 7, 1955 - Aug. 13, 2021
Teodoro “Teo” Ortega Aguilera of Waukesha died on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the age of 66. He was born in Topia, Durango, Mexico, on January 7, 1955, the son of Teodoro and Marcelina (Ortega) Aguilera.
On February 4, 1985, he married Frances Vasquez. Teo worked for ABB in New Berlin for 24 years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, grilling out, family gatherings and loved beating everyone he played against at “bags,” dominoes and rummy. Teo was an honorable, well loved and respected man and will always be remembered as the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Frances; his children, Michelle Vasquez (Timothy Mindiola Jr.), Lorenzo Vasquez, Efrain Aguilera, Teodoro Aguilera Jr., Francisco Aguilera (Trista Hoffer), Jose (Britni) Aguilera and Eva Aguilera (Doug Bandl); stepson Juan (Dawn) Vasquez; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson; his mother Marcelina Aguilera; siblings, Donato (Catalina), Roberto (Argelia), Lucia, Justina, Cuz and Dorotea Ortega; brothers, Teodolo, Anacleto, Deciderio and Paulino Olivas; sisters Elba and Irene Olivas; sisters Socorro, Vicki, Maximina, Olga Aguilera; brothers Ruben, Heliodoro, Rufino, Andres, Humberto, Gabriel, David, Marcos, Elias and Salomon Aguilera; four special Mendoza nieces; his four-legged buddy, George; his best friend Derek Smith; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Teodoro Aguilera; his infant brother, Jose Olivas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Evangelina Vasquez; and grandparents, Deciderio Ortega and Maria Ramos.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, from 4 p.m. until the 6:30 p.m. vigil service at the Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Services continue at the funeral home on Friday, August 27, with prayers at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. THE FAMILY ASKS THAT YOU PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.