Terrell Earl Schroeder
Feb. 4, 1941 - Nov. 1, 2021
Terrell Earl Schroeder went to be with Jesus, peacefully and surrounded by his daughters, on November 1, 2021. Terry was born in Minneapolis, MN, on February 4, 1941. He was the oldest of four children. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1959. He went on to get an accounting degree from Augsburg College. Terry worked for Sears in the accounting and tax departments for over 30 years. He served as president of the Institute for Professionals of Taxation and went on to be a tax consultant after early retirement from Sears.
Terry is remembered for being a great girl dad to his three daughters and for his easy-going, fun-loving demeanor. He was always ready with a story or a joke to share. Beyond his friends and family, he had a love for animals, especially dogs, of which he rescued many. He was an avid gardener, with a green thumb and loved plants of all kinds. He will be dearly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Debby Schroeder and Rob Tropple, Donna and Al Cymbal, Janna and Danny Kelley; grandchildren, Lily and Wynn Tropple; Jake, Austin and Scott Cymbal; Nathan, Peter, Leanne, William, Caleb and Kara Kelley. He is further survived by siblings Butch (Sally) Schroeder and Gaile Bowers, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terry’s family wishes to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving end-of-life care; Shorehaven Rehab for all the care during his many “tune ups”; ProHealth Therapy staff at Shorehaven Rehab for helping us keep him in his independent apartment for these last years. Special thanks also to Oida and Enrico for their ongoing care, laughter and love they gave to our dad. We are so thankful for all of you.
Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to AngelsGrace Hospice or your local animal shelter.
“And I will dwell in the House of the Lord forever” - Psalm 23:6
