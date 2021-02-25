MARION, Iowa
Terrence Alden Quick
Sept. 5, 1935 - Feb. 19, 2021
Terrence “Terry” Alden Quick, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully February 19, 2021, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Per his wishes, he has been cremated. Iowa Cremation is assisting with arrangements.
Terry was born on September 5, 1935, in Mineral Point, the son of Alden and Adell (Parmiter) Quick. After he graduated from Oconomowoc High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1958. On July 1, 1961, he married the love of his life, Patricia Burd. Later, he became the owner of the family business, Burd Siding and Window.
Terry was a passionate lifelong learner, problem solver and general tinkerer. He worked hard and took pride in leaving things better than he found them; spending 40-plus years in home remodeling and construction. He liked people, loved to tell stories, and cherished time spent with family and friends. In retirement, he and Pat fifth-wheeled across the U.S., seeing the sights and visiting family. He was a former member of the Lions Club, a longtime volunteer with the Riders Club, and member of Christ Episcopal Church.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Connie Quick-Hill; and beloved brother Steve Quick.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Quick; children Michael (Jessie) Quick of Lamont and Staci (Rachael) Quick of Mount Vernon; grandchildren Joshua and Shawna Quick, and Zoey Quick-Moos; along with many great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Nancy Quick; a very special nephew, Scott Quick; and sister Debbie Connor.
The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice and Cottage Grove Place for the kindness, compassion, and dignity shown to Terry through his final weeks and days.
Memorials may be directed to Staci and Michael Quick.
Iowa Cremation, 888-871-3361, is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.