WAUKESHA
Terrence C. ‘Terry’ Elliott
Jan. 28, 1949 - April 18, 2021
Terrence C. “Terry” Elliott of Waukesha died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born in Milwaukee on January 28, 1949, the son of Ralph and Jeanne (nee Sundstedt) Elliott.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marines from 1968 to 1970. On August 29, 1987, he married Rosamunde “Rose” Hensersky in Oconomowoc; together they have been 35-year members of Elmbrook Church, where Terry enjoyed participating in the church choir. His relationship with Jesus and reading the Bible were especially important to him. Terry was a great friend to many, always present for those he loved. He loved his kids more than anything and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He will be missed by his wife, Rose Elliott, of Waukesha; their children, Jeff (Jess) Elliott of Madison, Greg and Ricky Elliott of Oconomowoc and Theresa (Alex) Garcia of Waukesha; his mother, Jeanne Elliott; and grandchildren Rosa Charlotte and Eva Chloe Garcia. He is further survived by his siblings Jeanne Miller of Minnesota, Kathe Draeger of Nashotah, Todd (Sue) Elliott of Oconomowoc, Laura (Joe) Simonis of Appleton, and Beth (Mike) Wosick of Brookfield.
He was preceded in death by father, Ralph Elliott; brother-in-law Dave Miller; and grandson Isiah Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, from 10:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Full military honors will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out in Terry’s name to Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045, or the Salvation Army, 445 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.