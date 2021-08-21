Terri Culp
Feb. 3, 1963 — Aug. 15, 2021
Terri Culp passed away August 15, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She was born on February 3, 1963, the daughter of the late Jim and Jean (Nield) Stummer in Kenosha. She attended St. Joseph High School, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Madison Area Technical College for her associate’s degree in dental hygiene. On July 11, 1987, she married her loving husband, David Culp, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Together they raised three children.
She was the loving wife of Dave. Terri is survived by her mother-in-law, Shirley Culp of Madison; siblings Timothy (Kathy) Stummer of Menominee Falls, Dr. Keith (Laura) Stummer of Pleasant Prairie, Mary Schabel of Kenosha and Betsy (Keith Alexander) Stummer of Kenosha; and children Max (Cait Schroeder) Culp, Jack Culp and Madeline (Josh Goetsch) Culp.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Jean (Nield) Stummer, and her father-in-law, Phil Culp.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, at St. Anthony’s on the Lake from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 25, at St. Anthony’s on the Lake at 11:30 a.m. A second visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Terri Culp Memorial Fund are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt. com.