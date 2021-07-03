WAUKESHA
Terry Allen Van Buren
July 17, 1942 — May 25, 2021
Terry Allen Van Buren of Waukesha passed away on May 25, 2021 at the age of 78. Born on July 17, 1942 to Allen and Evelyn Van Buren (nee Forsythe). Terry graduated from Waukesha South High School in the class of 1960. After high school, he married the love of his life Joyce Eichstaedt on December 26, 1959. Terry worked for Waukesha Motors for 47 years until retiring in 2009. He was involved in the Whitnall Saddle Club - Genesee Trailmakers and the Milwaukee and Waukesha Musicians Union. Both Terry and Joyce were in the band the Wabash Ramblers in the 1960s.
Terry was an animal lover. He had many cats, dogs, horses and donkeys. He was the owner operator of Rocking T-J Stables, where he bred, raised, trained and sold quarter horses. He also ran the boarding facility and trail rides. Terry had a love for sports. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball and football. He participated in the Land O‘Lakes baseball. Terry enjoyed spending time outdoors including time at the family cabin in the Northwoods. He was the “grill master” of the family, cooking for his family and friends. He also liked to go hunting and camping. He and Joyce traveled to most states throughout the U.S.
Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, Joyce; children, Todd Van Buren and Tracey Van Buren (Mark Hofstede); grandchild, Abby Brauch; nieces, Jenny and Maggie Van Buren; and nephew Brian (Dawn) Van Buren. He is further survived by many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas S. Van Buren; and brother, Michael Van Buren. The family would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Hospice for their outstanding care.
Visitation for Terry will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the Wales-Genesee Lions Clubs, S42 W31400, WI-83, Genesee Depot, WI 53127. Luncheon will immediately follow the service - dress casual. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Les Paul Foundation, 485 Underhill Blvd., Suite 108 Syosset, NY 11791 or the American Cancer Society, N19W24350 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188.
