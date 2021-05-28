WAUKESHA
Terry Allen VanBuren
July 17, 1942 - May 25, 2021
Terry Allen VanBuren of Waukesha passed away on May 25, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on July 17, 1942, to Allen and Evelyn VanBuren (nee Forsythe). Terry graduated from Waukesha High School in the Class of 1960. After high school, he married the love of his life Joyce Eichestaedt.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date this summer.
