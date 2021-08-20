JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.
The Rev. Douglas Lawrence Kraus
Feb. 11, 1941 - Aug. 15, 2021
The Rev. Douglas Lawrence Kraus, 80, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the VA Medical Center of Johnson City, Tennessee.
He was the son of the late Lawrence and Eunice Kraus, born to them on February 11, 1941, in Medford. Douglas proudly served his country in the United States Navy before spending over 20 years with Central Steel and Wire in Milwaukee. In 1968, Douglas committed his life to Jesus Christ, and after taking early retirement, he became ordained in the ministry and served his community as a chaplain with Transport for Christ. He helped to establish several ministry chapels at truck stops including Crossroads Chapel in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ellen Rupers Kraus; his son, Andrew (Stephanie) Kraus of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughters Joelle Kraus of Whitewater and Sarah Kowalski of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren Abigail (Larry) Adams of Nicholasville, Ky., MacInnis Kraus of Johnson City, Tenn., Zachary (Arielle) Rolland of Fort Atkinson, Jessica (Allen) Zandi of Sugar Hill, Ga., Jordan Kowalski of Gainesville, Ga.; great-grandchildren Larry Adams IV and Brayden Zandi; and sister, Shari Trunkel of Willard.
He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Kraus of Thousand Oaks, California.
The family of Douglas Kraus will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 20, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor John Herdman officiating. A committal service with military honors at 2 p.m. will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the new annex no later than 1:50 p.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the Kraus family would appreciate donations be made to Crossroads Chapel, 625 N. Watt Road, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City, Tenn., is honored to serve the Kraus family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Call 423-610-7171 for more information.