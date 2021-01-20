WAUKESHA
Theresa A. Lesniak
May 22, 1945 - Jan. 18, 2021
Theresa A. Lesniak of Waukesha passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on May 22, 1945, the daughter of Edwin and Mary (nee Furlong) Link.
She was a 1963 graduate of Catholic Memorial High. In 1967, she earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from Mount Mary College where she was in the Beta Beta Beta Sorority. On April 20, 1967, she married Richard Lesniak at St. Mary Catholic Church where they were former members. Together they raised their family in West Allis, Chicago and Waukesha where their sons graduated from St. Mary Grade School and from Catholic Memorial High School. At one time Theresa was the president of the Waukesha Garden Club and enjoyed being a member in the Waukesha Investment Club. She had a successful career in occupational therapy and along with two business partners, founded the Lymphedema Center at Westwood Health Center in Pewaukee and the Health Reach Center in Brookfield. She will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Theresa was clever, funny and well-spoken. However, she did not leave her legacy with words. If you were fortunate enough to really know her, your memories will be overwhelmingly permeated by her fundamental nature and presence. Her spirit. It would NOT be described as imposing, forceful, or monumental. Instead, her essence was unpretentious, gentle and sincere. Difficult to translate into words, but those who knew her can of course instantly recognize it; recall it. Feel it so clearly and precisely in their memories; more impressions than just pictures and words. Her unmistakable and simple nature was impressed on everyone she loved, like a kiss on the cheek. Imbued into you, like the warmth of a fire. Primitively recognizable like the scent of flowers, or impending rain. You acquired this subtly, often just sitting with her. If you knew Theresa, her nature was clear and distinct. Kind and compassionate. Simple and loving. Even plain, uncomplicated and honest. She lived and existed for her extended circle of family and friends. And perhaps for the flowers and trees of her gardens. Appropriately, she spent her life loving things, and helping them grow. We hope this is the legacy and lesson that will never be forgotten.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Richard of Oconomowoc, and their loving sons John (Helene) Lesniak of Oconomowoc and Robert Lesniak of Delafield. She was the cherished grandmother of Madeline, Abigail, Angelina, Brendan and Collin. She is further survived by her brothers who she grew up with in Waukesha, Michael (Joann) Link of St. Louis, Mo., and Robert (Julie) Link of Washington State, along with beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theresa’s name are appreciated to Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or to the Mount Mary University Department of Occupational Therapy, 2900 N. Menomonee River Pkwy., Milwaukee, WI 53222.
Mask or face coverings are required at church and social distancing protocols will be followed.
