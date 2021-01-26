Theresa Levenhagen
Jan. 4, 1927 - Jan. 21, 2021
Theresa Levenhagen, age 94, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, surrounded by her family while at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on January 4, 1927, to Casimir and Anastasia Kendziorski in Milwaukee.
Theresa is survived by her children, Katy (Larry) Sturm, Michael (Lisa) Levenhagen, Janice (Wes) Tanner, Jo Grandelli, Marie (Fred) Radtke and Sue (Mike) Klenz; her grandchildren, Sarah Wilburn, Casey Sturm, Tom Sturm, Robert Sturm, Theresa (Jason) Pruett, Alia Tanner, Jason (Deedra) Grandelli, Casey (Nicole) Grandelli, Jonathan Pendleton, Michael (Rachel) Klenz and Matthew (Ashley); her great-grandchildren, Sabrina Sturm, Teddy Sturm, Porter Wilburn, Henry Wilburn, Arthur Pruett, Sullivan Pruett, Lily Tanner, Angelo Grandelli, Cambria Grandelli, Nicoletta Grandelli, Charles Grandelli, Brian Grandelli, Adaliene Klenz and Ellis Klenz; and siblings, Casimir Kendziorski and John Kendziorski.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John Ira Levenhagen. They had a wonderful marriage of 53 years.
In lieu of flowers, Theresa would appreciate memorial gifts given to St. Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.