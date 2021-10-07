Danville, KY
Theresa McMickle (Morse)
Theresa McMickle (Morse), age 93, of Danville KY passed away on August 25, 2021.
Theresa was born to Jack and Anna Morse of Momence, IL. She attended Momence Community High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
Prior to her marriage, she was employed in the offices of the Momence Milk Co-op.
Theresa was married to Milton Pickney (deceased), of Grant Park, IL, and had a son, Alan, (Elizabeth, deceased), now of Lawrenceburg, KY.
She married Thomas C. McMickle (deceased), of the U.S. Navy in 1950, and had four sons:
Tom (deceased) (Marcy) of Frankfort, KY, Gary (deceased) (Nancy), of Elkhorn, Terry (Marsha), of Eden Prairie, MN, and Michael (Heather), of Viginia Beach, VA; three daughters: Kathy Benedict (Derry, deceased), of Paint Lick, KY, Cynde Casillas, of Monterey Park, CA, and Patti Schorr (Chris), of Danville, KY.
The family operated Tom's Union Oil Service in Oconomowoc for many years.
Theresa's husband Tom preceded her in death in 1988, as well as eight brothers and four sisters.
She leaves nineteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Internment will be in Memorial Gardens of Ixonia.