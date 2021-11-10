MOUNT PLEASANT
Thomas A. Burton
Dec. 15, 1938 - Nov. 8, 2021
Thomas A. Burton, 82, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Pleasant Point Assisted Living.
Tom was born on December 15, 1938, in Racine, the son of Donald and Emma (Quale) Burton. After graduating high school, Tom faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Mary Zupfer in 1958 and the Lord blessed their union with three children, Brenda, Peggy and Jeff. Mary and Tom enjoyed many years of marriage together until her passing in 1992. Tom then married Darlene Bagley on September 22, 1994, in Las Vegas and the two would go on to spend the rest of Tom’s life together. Tom worked as a crane operator for the majority of his working career and he took pride in providing for his family. He had a big personality and did not mind sharing his thoughts or opinions. As a Marine, he was not afraid of much and had no problem telling it like it was. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, pitching horseshoes, and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed snowbirding in Florida with Darlene during their retirement years. His family will dearly miss him and his memory will live on through their lives.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Burton of Mount Pleasant; his son, Jeff Burton of East Troy; his grandchildren, Ashley Schroeder, Alyssa Kitzke, Joshua Schroeder, Kelsey Campbell and Lutie Burton; two great-grandchildren; two step-children, Dawn Chavez (Bagley) and David (Melissa) Bagley; and his brother, John Burton of Eagle. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary; and two dear daughters, Brenda and Peggy.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at Melendy’s Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Eagle. The Rev. Steven M. D. Blyth will officiate the graveside service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.