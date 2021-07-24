Thomas A. Schmieder
Thomas A. Schmieder died July 22, 2021, at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.
Thomas is survived by his loving children, Shelley (Scott) Agen, Mitzie (Joseph) Prath and Timothy (Kerri) Schmieder, and grandchildren Amanda, Rebeka and Tess. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Don Jr., Roger, Mitchell, Mertie, Joanne, Diane, Donna, Marky and his sister- in-law Elizabeth (Larry) Williams. Further survived by other family and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Schmieder and Marjorie Howes.
Friends may visit on Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral Mass at noon, all at St. Bruno Catholic Church, 266 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, WI 53118. Final rest at St. Bruno Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or St. Bruno Catholic Church appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. Call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt. com.