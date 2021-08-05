MARSHFIELD
Thomas Allan Curtiss
Thomas Allan Curtiss went to be with his Lord on July 25, 2021, in Marshfield, at the age of 87. He was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 1934 to Charles and Jess (Cameron) Curtiss.
He graduated from Michigan State University and OCS before he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy.
In 1961 he married Diane (Withrow) Curtiss and had two boys, Steven Curtiss (53) and David Curtiss (49). They resided in Oconomowoc until 2000 when Tom and Diane moved to Eagle River full time.
Tom was a very active member of the Eagle River Community over the early part of the 20 years he lived in the area, serving as president of the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, and followed his passion for golf by working at the Eagle River Golf Club for over 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and really enjoyed fishing in the lakes near Eagle River.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue Oakes.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Diane Curtiss, who still resides in Eagle River; his sons, David Curtiss of Crystal Falls, Mich., and Steven Curtiss of Crested Butte, Colo., and Steve’s family, Nel Curtiss (wife), two grandchildren, Dylan and Cameron Curtiss, and new great-grandson, Jack Curtiss.
He loved his Lord, his family, his communities and golf. A celebration of life will be held at Abundant Life Church on July 28.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.