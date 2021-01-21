WAUKESHA
Thomas Allen Herrmann
July 27, 1947 - Jan. 20, 2021
Thomas Allen Herrmann of Waukesha went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in Milwaukee on July 27, 1947, the son of Elmer William and Laverne Elsie (nee Zielesch) Herrmann.
On June 25, 1988, he married Susan Strutzel in Brookfield. He worked for Wisconsin Steel and Tube for over 30 years. He was passionate about golfing and was an avid Packer and Brewer game watcher. Tom was a very loyal friend, one to give the shirt off his back. Most importantly, Tom knew he was a child of God and took comfort in knowing he would be with Jesus.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Susan Herrmann of Waukesha, and her children, Michael (fiancee Kristin) Pflughoeft of Windsor and David (Kristin) Pflughoeft of Fort Mill, S.C.; and his step-grandchilden, Sarah Lawal of Milwaukee and Andrea Pflughoeft of Waukesha, and Logan and Eden Pflughoeft of Fort Mill, S.C. He is further survived by his sister Ardyth “Ardy” (Ronald) Krueger of Englewood, Fla., nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Honoring Tom’s wishes, no services will be held.
