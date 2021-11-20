Thomas Arthur Nelson
MERTON
Thomas Arthur Nelson passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the age of 84. He is survived by daughter Christine Dwyer (Robert) and son Joe Nelson (Tracy), 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by many other family and friends. Tom grew up in the village of Merton and lived in the same home all his life. His grandmother bought the home in the 1890’s. He graduated from Waukesha High School and Carroll College. He was employed as a Soil Scientist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for 34 years. Tom married Michele Weiss in 1962 and together they were married for 58 years. He was a member of the Merton Fire Department for 42 years and secretarytreasurer for over 20 years. Tom and his wife, Mickey, also coordinated the fire department’s Memorial Day Parade for 18 years. Tom joined the Merton Village Board in 1967 and became the clerk-treasurer in 1979. He later was appointed administrator-clerk-treasurer, a position he held until 2021. He was also a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Tom loved being with his grandchildren, was an avid pen collector, and a complete dog lover. He had an English Cocker Spaniel by his side for over 40 years.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ, N67-W28321 Sussex Road, Merton, WI 53056 on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in the village of Merton.
Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-464-4640.