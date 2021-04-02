DELAFIELD
Thomas E. (Patti) Marshall
May 7, 1952 - March 25, 2021
Thomas E. (Patti) Marshall, age 68, of Delafield, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Lake Country Rehab Center. He was born May 7, 1952, in Hartford, to Thomas A. and Annette C. Patti. Tom met his wife of 45 years, Sue Lindner, at a social event in Hartford, he was the lead singer in a band, it was love at first sight and the rest is history.
Tom grew up on his parent’s horse farm in Erin. From a young age he had a very strong affection for music and motorcycles. At age 17, he managed a Honda Motorcycle dealership in West Bend. With his entrepreneurial spirit he built, owned and operated several successful businesses. Most recently, Tom was proudly part of the Sue Patti Group and Realty Executives. He was deeply rooted in the Lake Country area and loved giving back to the community, friends and family.
His constant joy, kindness and positivity were an inspiration to all those around him. Throughout his life, including his hospital stays, he prayed and witnessed to all he came in contact with, and brought several to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Tom was a genuine born again believer with his life committed to Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Sue Patti; beloved son, Jason (Sarah) Patti; his mother, Annette C. (Patti) Weber; father-in-law, James A. Konicke (also known as “Pa”); step-mother-in-law, Cathryn J. Lindner; brothers-in-law, Gregg (Carrie) Lindner, James J. Konicke, and Scott (Michelle) Lindner; sister-in-law, Julie B. Konicke; uncle to Ashton (Matt) Still, Cameron Lindner, Kaitlyn Konicke, and Kristopher Valters; and dear friends Bruce and DeeDee Follo, Seb and Rox Caravella, as well as the Ted and Laney Stark Family, and many other friends and relatives.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. Patti.
Celebration of Tom's Life will be held Friday, April 9, at 5 p.m., at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m., with reception to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.
