Thomas Edward Oswald Sr.
April 6, 1937 - Oct. 4, 2021
Thomas Edward Oswald Sr. of Oconomowoc peacefully passed away on October 4, 2021, at the age of 84. Tom was born on April 6, 1937, in Milwaukee, to Louise M. Pope (nee Oswald).
Raised on a family farm in Sparta is where Tom developed the work ethic he was so well known for. From 1954 to 1957, Tom proudly served in the United States Air Force (Korea). It was during his time spent in Japan that he began writing letters to a beautiful girl he had met back home in LaCrosse. Just prior to his discharge in 1957, after one date Tom married his sweetheart, Carol Sims; a union that remained for 64 years.
For nearly 50 years Tom provided for his family as a skilled cabinet maker. During this time, he also obtained his private pilot’s license taking friends, family and the family dog on local excursions from 1974 to 2007.
Tom was all around an outdoorsmen, he was an avid gardener canning his goods for family and friends to enjoy, he loved hunting, fishing and traveling. Tom also enjoyed coaching for his son and grandson’s little league baseball as well as the Oconomowoc High School Trap Club. Regardless of the event, it was family that was most important and why he will be so greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his children, Leslie Davison, Debbie (Mike) Pierce, Thomas (Cindy) Oswald Jr., Janet (Joel) Jocham, Randy (Araceli) Oswald and Vicki (T.J.) Doyle; niece Susan (Tim) Graf; nephew Rudy Rieple; 17 grandchildren, Stephanie, Staci, Lucas, Tina, Matt, Nicole, Janelle, Michael, Megan, Weston, Andrew, Sarah, Elizabeth, Leo, Valerie, Jacob and Chase; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother Michael Pope (Bill Swink); his golden retriever, Wilma; along with many other family and friends.
Tom was certain to be joyfully greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Carol. Tom is also reunited with his mother Louise Pope, brother Jim Pope, mother-in-law Dorothy Sims, Father-in-law Stanley Sims, sister-in-law Sharon Flager and sister-in-law Laura Rieple.
A visitation will take place Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. with a 1 p.m. service at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A burial with military honors will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia.
It is difficult to sum up such a kindhearted, selfless individual’s 84 years here on earth but the best way I know how is to simply say, he was an amazing man and to know him was to love and respect him.
Fly High Dad
