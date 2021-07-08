Thomas Edward ‘Tom’ Martin
June 29, 1947 - July 4, 2021
Tom died peacefully in his sleep after 3 1/2 years of complex health issues at the age of 74.
Tom became Sandy’s forever dance partner when they got married in 1971. He enjoyed live music and loved to dance. They started marital bliss as they honeymooned in Hawaii. In 2013, they finally were able to return to Hawaii to share those memories with extended family.
He was the beloved husband of Sandra Martin for 49 years; loving dad of Jacqueline Martin and Kristin (Jason) Kveton; devoted grandpa to Savannah, Gabriella and Jefferson Kveton; dear brother of Judy Back, twin brother of Timothy (Patricia) Martin and Jeanne O’Brien; and dear half-brother of Patrick (Twila) Martin, Jonathan Martin, and Andrew (Melody) Martin. Tom is further survived by many treasured nieces, nephews, god children, extended family and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by parents, Catherine Martin and Edward Martin, and stepmother Helen Martin.
He began working at the age of 16 at his family business and a few years later received an associate degree in business. He eventually co-owned, with his twin brother, the family business, R.L. McCarthy Pump and Supply, Inc. until his retirement. After that, he drove school bus and thoroughly enjoyed the student riders. He also volunteered at Waukesha Catholic assisting several grades in activities.
Tom had great love for family, sports and decorating inside and outside for seasonal holidays during the year. In his youth he played Land ‘o Lakes baseball, football, hockey, basketball and wrestling. Those passions continued into his adult life as he participated in leagues for slow-pitch softball and bowling. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, vacationing in Manitowish Waters and golfing. He was also an avid roller coaster and amusement park enthusiast. He passed that on to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to playing sports, he enjoyed watching them. He became more than just a spectator as he coached his daughter, Kristin, for Catholic Memorial girls JV and varsity softball. He continued to coach with Kurt Winkelman for more than 20 years. In addition, he acted as assistant coach with his daughter, Kristin, when she coached fifth and sixth grade girls’ basketball while teaching at University Lake School.
Tom decorated our family room and outside for many holidays during the year: Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Tom joined the Knights of Columbus (Council 1825) at his dad’s request so he could bowl in that league. He became active in this fraternal organization as a 3rd and 4th degree member and also participated in the Degree Team in welcoming new fourth-degree members. He served as Grand Knight for six different years and District Deputy for several years. He was also honored several times as Knight of the Year and Family of the Year.
Tom was a member of St. William Church since 1973 and acted as lector and eucharistic minister for 30-plus years.
Tom remained close to several childhood and longtime friends. They started a biweekly tradition of gathering for breakfast. That close knit group of friends got together many times a year with wives included and soon the wives had formed their own group, too.
The family wishes to thank Waukesha Memorial Hospital. We especially thank the medical specialists and their staff which gave us the gift of an additional 3 1/2 years of memories. Especially Dr. Raza (Hematology), Dr. Carey (Nephrology), Dr. Burns (Cardiology), Dr. Griglione (GI). We would also like to thank Dr. Tanel (GP), and Lucas Ebert (PA) for the many years they provided care for Tom.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Catholic Memorial (High School) or Waukesha Catholic (Elementary) or to the Martin Family toward medical expenses.
