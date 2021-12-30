Thomas ‘Greenie’ Grunewald
July 24, 1951 - Dec. 14, 2021
Thomas “Greenie” Grunewald passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the age of 70. He was born on July 24, 1951, to the late Clarence “Pops” and Florence (Jahnke) Grunewald.
He married Terri and had two children, Shannon and Tommy.
Tom graduated from Oconomowoc High School. Following high school, he attended technical college while working on the railroad. After completing technical college Tom began his career as a pattern maker at Schneider Pattern Works. After retiring from Schneider Pattern Works, Tom worked for several more years at Shorehaven before fully retiring. He loved interacting with the residents at Shorehaven and putting smiles on their faces. He was known for his fun holiday crazy colored hair and also for the silly outfits he wore for whatever the occasion would be. Tom was known for creating elaborate outdoor holiday decorations at his home for all to enjoy. His specialty was Halloween. People would make sure to drive by, if you were lucky to find him outside, he would walk you through making sure you did not miss a thing.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying bird watching, fishing and hunting. In his retirement, Tom enjoyed gardening, ice fishing and coaching soccer. Most days you would find him watching the birds through the front window while watching “Bonanza,” and other country-Western shows that he enjoyed with his beloved dogs Charlie, Mac and Coco always by his side. He always fed the birds and made sure that the wildlife was taken care of as well. During winter he could easily be spotted sitting on his green bucket while ice fishing. Lower Nemahbin Lake was his favorite spot and was the home of his infamous honey hole.
Tom, or better known as Coach Greenie, began his love for soccer by coaching his son Tommy. He coached Tommy until Tommy started playing at the high school level. Only to get the opportunity to coach again but this time alongside Tommy, when his grandson Danny showed the same love for the game. He devoted much of his time to Danny's soccer team where he was known as Grandpa Greenie. The boys would be delighted when Grandpa Greenie would pull a cooler out of his car at the end of practice. Grandpa Greenie spoiled the boys as if they were his grandkids, bringing them treats. Popsicles on hot days, candy bars on cooler days, and a variety of Gatorades. If Grandpa Greenie knew your favorite Gatorade flavor, he would be sure to have it set aside for you and of course a Mountain Dew for Tommy. Grandpa Greenie could be found on the sidelines, in the stands, or wherever his children, grandchildren, or team needed him to be in their times of need. Greenie played a supportive role in Tommy starting his youth soccer club “Kick Soccer Club,” which focuses on teaching the love of the game, at an affordable level. His larger-than-life smile, love for soccer, and his loud cheering and encouragement during games will be greatly missed by all.
He never lost his childlike spirit and was always known to be goofing around. Everyone who knew Tom knew that he was an extremely kind, loving, gentle, caring and peaceful person that always could be counted on. He loved his family very much.
Tom is survived by the love of his life, Terri; daughter, Shannon (Corey); son, Tommy (Lori); and by his favorite people in the world, his dear grandchildren, Ashley, David, Elladie and Danny. Also survived by his siblings Arlene, Caroline, Art (Nancy) and Jimmy; in-laws, John Zarate and Chris Grunewald; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Margaret, Jane, Cliff and Bob; his brothers-in-law Bill, Frank and Ed; and sister-in-law Judy.
Heaven is VERY lucky to gain another Grunewald angel, he will be sorely missed by ALL that knew him!
If you wish to donate in honor of Greenie, please consider donating to Kick Soccer Club, 223 N. Walnut St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Memorials may be made to the family.
A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
Afterglow
by Helen Lowrie Marshall
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.