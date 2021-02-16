WAUKESHA
Thomas H. ‘Tim’ Owen
Sept. 10, 1943 - Feb. 15, 2021
Thomas H. “Tim” Owen of Waukesha died on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the age of 77. He was born in Rhode Island on September 10, 1943, the son of Thomas and Ruth (nee Martin) Owen.
He graduated from Waukesha South in 1961. In 1966 he married Mary Eales at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. Tim was proud to have served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was stationed overseas in Germany and Pakistan. He worked many years for Larson Co. as a salesman and volunteered his time as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 59. Tim dabbled in ham radio operating but found most of his joy spending time with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary Owen of Waukesha, and their children, David (Nanette) Owen of Hales Corners and Jennifer (Brian) Lemm of Broomfield, Colo.; and grandchildren Alissa, James and Brianna Owen, Bronwyn, Owen and Declan Lemm. He is further survived by his siblings Mary Sue Barley and James Owen, both of Michigan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Larry Barley.
A private graveside service will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Donations in Thomas’ name can be made out to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.waukeshafunerals.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.