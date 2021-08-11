WAUKESHA
Thomas J. Arndt
Jan. 5, 1950 - Aug. 8, 2021
Thomas J. Arndt passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at age 71, with the love of his life, Betty (nee Koutnik) at his side.
Tom was born Jan. 5, 1950, at Great Lakes Naval Base, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Lawrence, and siblings John and Trisha. He is survived by many other family members and friends.
Tom served as a construction engineer at Donohue and Associates in Sheboygan. He worked for the same firm for 38 years going through several acquisitions. Tom was involved in project management associations, various auto clubs and his church. He was actively involved in the community with his wife, Betty. Together they received the Celebration of Giving Award presented by the Waukesha County Community Foundation in 2017, for their philanthropic work in Waukesha County.
Tom loved wintering in Mexico, traveling the world, everything about cars and participating in numerous arts organizations in Milwaukee and Waukesha. But most of all, he loved spending time with Betty.
Gathering will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Monday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Memorial service at 12 p.m.
Memorials appreciated to The Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts, Haggerty Museum of Art and The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-464-4640 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.