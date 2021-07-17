WAUKESHA
Thomas J. Foster
Feb. 14, 1933 - July 11, 2021
Thomas J. Foster of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday July 11, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born in Wauwatosa on February 14, 1933, the son of Allan and Katherine (nee Petrie) Foster.
He enlisted in the United States Army immediately after graduating from Carroll College in 1955. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and Ascension Lutheran Church.
Tom loved spending time up north at the cottage with his dog Kadee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood while at the cottage. Tom also participated in various sports after college playing basketball up into his ‘70s.
Tom will be deeply missed by his children, Greg (Beth) Anderson, Susan (Tom) Anderson Ford, John (Susan) Anderson, Paul (Bev) Anderson Kristin (Keith) Peterson and daughter, Amy (Jerry) Rector; 14 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan Foster; and siblings, Mary Ann Ronchetto and Chuck Foster.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. To view the service virtually, please follow the link at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8082445019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188, or the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.