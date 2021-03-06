MILWAUKEE
Thomas John O’Brien
Aug.16, 1948 - Feb. 20, 2021
Thomas John O’Brien of Milwaukee passed away on February 20, 2021, at the age of 72 surrounded by family in Tamarac, Fla. Born on August 16, 1948, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joanne O’Brien.
He was the beloved brother of John, William, Terry, Kathy and Karen. He was a devoted husband of 50 years to Jacqueline and loving father to Jenifer (Kevin) Underwood and Cynthia (Javier) Foronda. Thomas was a proud grandfather of Maya and Mateo Tomas Foronda.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. A jovial man, Tom’s passions included music, camping, fishing, boating and football. He is known for his sense of humor and smiling Irish eyes. Tom held a special place in the hearts of many and will be deeply missed.